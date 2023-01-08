Border Patrol Agents 'Beyond Frustrated' With Biden's Handling of Crisis

U.S. Border Patrol agents say they are "beyond frustrated" with the situation at the southern border, as President Joe Biden made his first visit to the region since entering the White House, the New York Post reported.

"We're beyond frustrated that it's taken [Biden] two years," National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd told Fox News Digital. "We're beyond frustrated that he allowed this issue to get as bad as it is. He's not coming to the border of his own accord. He would have done that a long, long time ago."

Judd added that morale is low among Border Patrol agents, who have had to deal with an all-time high influx of migrant "encounters" over the past two years.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data, there were more than 2.4 million migrants crossing the southern border in fiscal year 2022.

Judd said the president's visit is "two years too late" and that the only reason for the visit is "because you now have Democrats, his constituency, his base, now that they're upset, now you've got [New York City Mayor] Eric Adams, you've got the governor of Colorado."

Ahead of a summit meeting in Mexico City on Monday, Biden on Sunday visited El Paso, Texas, where the mayor declared a state of emergency last month as tens of thousands of migrants have crossed the southern border into the city in the past several weeks.