Sen. Ron Johnson: Schumer 'Disingenuous' on Border Bill

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., was "disingenuous" in bringing up the failed Senate border bill again, using it as a "political ploy" in an election year to run "political cover" for Democrats under President Joe Biden's failed policies and administration, according to Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

"We just had to witness another charade — a political ploy — on the part of Chuck Schumer as they're trying to obtain political cover for their open-border policies that is a catastrophe and a clear and present danger to America," Johnson told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y.

The second failed effort goes to prove "how disingenuous he is," Johnson added to host John Catsimatidis. He said Schumer claimed: "'We are playing chess. They are playing checkers. And we got our Ukraine bill. And we are in much better shape on the border than we were three months ago.'"

But Johnson said that is not "negotiating in good faith" and just rubbing "your negotiating partner's nose in the failure the way Chuck Schumer was rubbing McConnell's nose" in it.

This was proved by the Senate bill getting even less support now in the 43-50 vote (losing 6 votes in favor), as the few Republicans fled voting for the bill, many citing the oft-repeated Donald Trump warning that Biden has all the power to restore law and order to the border by merely reinstituting Trump's border policies Biden unwound via executive order:

Remain in Mexico for asylum seekers (Migrant Protection Protocols). Ending catch and release, to detain illegal border crossers to send them back. Finish building the wall (Biden stopped the funded border construction and sold the purchased materials at a fraction of the cost, sustaining heavy loss for the taxpayers, according to Trump). Title 42 health emergency powers that sought to close the border under the COVID-19 pandemic. Northern Triangle countries' Asylum Cooperative Agreements, which Trump signed to return Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador migrants back to those countries. Biden ended those.

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., helped construct the Senate border deal with Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., but Lankford bailed from his own bill because Biden and Democrats used it as a "prop" and refused to acknowledge the failures of the above moves in having cause the border crisis, according to Lankford.

"The Democrats are in better shape on the border than they were three months ago?" Johnson asked Catsimatidis. "Didn't pass! Biden is not going to secure the border.

"The only reason that he's in better shape is that he got the political cover he was looking for. And that's all he's doing here — he's trying to reinforce that political cover that unfortunately those negotiations gave him."