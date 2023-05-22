×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: border police | probe | shooting death

FBI Probes Shooting Death of Arizona Man By Border Police

By    |   Monday, 22 May 2023 02:41 PM EDT

The FBI is investigating the death of a tribal member after U.S. Border Patrol agents shot him late last week on the Tohono O'odham reservation near Ajo, Arizona, authorities told USA Today on Monday.

In addition to the shooting death being under review by Customs and Border Protection's Office of Professional Responsibility, the Tohono O'odham Nation police are also looking into the incident.

Tohono O'odham Nation Tribal chairman Ned Norris Jr. said the shooting took place in the Meneger's Dam community and identified the victim as Raymond Mattia.

Meneger's Dam is just a few miles from the border with Mexico, where Title 42 coronavirus asylum limits expired less than a week before the incident, according to The Guardian.

"Our hearts go out to his family and all those impacted during this difficult time," Norris said in a news release. "As the investigation proceeds, the Nation expects full consideration of all related facts of the incident and an appropriate and expeditious response from relevant public safety agencies. Because the investigation is ongoing, we will refrain from making further comment at this time."

Mattia's family told Tucson TV station KVOA that Mattia called Border Patrol, because there were "multiple illegal immigrants who had trespassed into his yard and he wanted assistance getting them out of his property."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The FBI is investigating the death of a tribal member after U.S. Border Patrol agents shot him late last week on the Tohono O'odham reservation near Ajo, Arizona, authorities told USA Today on Monday.
border police, probe, shooting death
215
2023-41-22
Monday, 22 May 2023 02:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved