Investigation Into Claims of Whipping by Border Patrol Ongoing

An investigation into claims that Border Patrol agents whipped Haitian migrants who were attempting to cross the border into the United States remains ongoing six months after the alleged incident.

Haitian migrants attempting to enter the U.S. last September gathered under the International Bridge in Del Rio. Border Patrol units on horseback dispatched to clear out the area were accused of whipping people with the split reins that are used to control and direct their horses.

"To see people treated like they did, horses barely running over, people being strapped — it's outrageous," President Joe Biden said at the time. "I promise you, those people will pay. There will be an investigation underway now, and there will be consequences. There will be consequences."

Brandon Judd, president of the Border Patrol union, the National Border Patrol Council, told Fox News Digital that "these agents were specifically sent to that location to stop more people from crossing, that was what they were sent there to do. This was under the orders of their management, which of course is under the control of [Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro] Mayorkas."

He later said that the probe is an attempt "to drag this out and get the American public to forget about it because ultimately they're going to have to come back and say [the agents] did nothing wrong, or they're going to have to make some charges up and try to fit some charges under policy. That’s the only conclusion that we can come to on why this is taking so long."