ACLU: Border Patrol Agents Confiscating Turbans of Sikh Men

Border Patrol agents in Arizona are confiscating the turbans of Sikh men seeking asylum and throwing their headwear in the trash, the American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona alleged in a letter sent Monday to Border Patrol Commissioner Chris Magnus.

The Intercept first reported on the letter, which cited "ongoing, serious religious-freedom violations in the Yuma Border Patrol sector."

The ACLU said it documented 64 cases of Yuma's Border Patrol confiscating turbans, including 50 in the last two months alone.

The turban is a religious article of faith and held in sacred esteem by Sikhs.

The Intercept noted one instance where one Sikh man seeking asylum was ordered by Border Patrol to turn over his belongings.

"They told me to take off my turban. I know a little English, and I said, 'It's my religion.' But they insisted," the man told the news outlet.

He asked if he could keep his turban for when he was released from custody and officials told him no. They tossed his turban in a trash pile.

"I felt so bad," he said.

The ACLU in its letter said agents were interfering with religious freedom.

"By confiscating and failing to return Sikh individuals' turbans, CBP directly interferes with their religious practice and forces them to violate their religious beliefs," the letter says, noting the agency's policy requiring officers to "remain cognizant of an individual's religious beliefs while accomplishing an enforcement action in a dignified and respectful manner."

Border Patrol has also confiscated hijabs, according to the ACLU.

Magnus told CNN in a statement that an investigation is underway.

"We take allegations of this nature very seriously," Magnus said in a statement released to CNN. "This issue was raised in June and steps were immediately taken to address the situation. Our expectation is that CBP employees treat all migrants we encounter with respect. An internal investigation has been opened to address this matter."