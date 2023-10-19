Border Encounters in September Hit 218K, Most Since 2000

U.S. Border Patrol recorded 218,777 encounters across the southern border in September, the highest on record for the month since at least 2000, according to data obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

In August, more than 90,000 people altogether border-wide were arrested.

A CBP spokesperson told the Daily Caller it wouldn't confirm the report.

"It is the policy of CBP to neither confirm nor speak to potentially improperly disclosed information or internal documents marked as law enforcement sensitive or for official use only," the source said.

After a dip in illegal crossings that followed new asylum restrictions in May, President Joe Biden's administration is again on its heels. Democrat mayors and governors are seeking more relief for hosting asylum-seekers. Republicans are seizing on the issue ahead of 2024 elections.

In August, the Border Patrol made 181,509 arrests on the Mexican border, up 37% from July, but little changed from August 2022 and well below the high of more than 220,000 in December, according to figures released Friday. People in families with children fueled the increase, with 93,999 arrests — the highest on record — up from 60,454 in July and 31,487 in June.

"Our operational tempo along the border has increased in response to increased encounters, and we remain squarely focused on our broader security mission and enforcing U.S. immigration laws," said Troy Miller, acting CBP commissioner.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.