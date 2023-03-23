×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: border patrol | illegal immigrants | bus

Illegal Immigrants Escape Border Patrol Bus

By    |   Thursday, 23 March 2023 03:23 PM EDT

A group of 18 illegal immigrants from Venezuela broke out of a Border Patrol bus Wednesday in El Paso, Texas, and have not been found yet, reported the Daily Caller.

Durango Ayala, the president for the National Border Patrol Council for the El Paso sector, told the Daily Caller that just one Border Patrol agent was accompanying the group, which is a policy violation.

One Border Patrol agent working in the El Paso sector who requested anonymity confirmed the escape.  

"The never-ending disregard to enforce immigration law by the current administration is causing frustration throughout CBP [Customs and Border Protection]. Overcrowded detention facilities and limited transportation is a daily occurrence," the person said.

"Migrants that are still arriving at the southern border from the original surge invitation by the president are becoming impatient with extended processing times and turning frustrations against CBP personnel.

"Damaging facilities, creating unrest and escaping while in custody are just a glimpse of what this president has allowed into our communities," the agent added.

Texas has apprehended more than 357,000 illegal immigrants and made more than 26,000 criminal arrests since it launched Operation Lone Star, a multi-agency effort to secure the border and stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons and people into the state.

"Texans are furious about the lawlessness caused by President Biden's open border policies," said Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott. "Texas has done more than any state ever to secure our border."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A group of 18 illegal immigrants from Venezuela broke out of a Border Patrol bus Wednesday in El Paso, Texas, and have not been found yet, reports the Daily Caller. Durango Ayala, the president for the National Border Patrol Council for the El Paso sector, told ...
border patrol, illegal immigrants, bus
240
2023-23-23
Thursday, 23 March 2023 03:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved