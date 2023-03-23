Illegal Immigrants Escape Border Patrol Bus

A group of 18 illegal immigrants from Venezuela broke out of a Border Patrol bus Wednesday in El Paso, Texas, and have not been found yet, reported the Daily Caller.

Durango Ayala, the president for the National Border Patrol Council for the El Paso sector, told the Daily Caller that just one Border Patrol agent was accompanying the group, which is a policy violation.

One Border Patrol agent working in the El Paso sector who requested anonymity confirmed the escape.

"The never-ending disregard to enforce immigration law by the current administration is causing frustration throughout CBP [Customs and Border Protection]. Overcrowded detention facilities and limited transportation is a daily occurrence," the person said.

"Migrants that are still arriving at the southern border from the original surge invitation by the president are becoming impatient with extended processing times and turning frustrations against CBP personnel.

"Damaging facilities, creating unrest and escaping while in custody are just a glimpse of what this president has allowed into our communities," the agent added.

Texas has apprehended more than 357,000 illegal immigrants and made more than 26,000 criminal arrests since it launched Operation Lone Star, a multi-agency effort to secure the border and stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons and people into the state.

"Texans are furious about the lawlessness caused by President Biden's open border policies," said Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott. "Texas has done more than any state ever to secure our border."