Report: Border Agents Apprehend 26K Migrants During 6-Day Span in Texas

Border Patrol agents in Texas apprehended nearly 26,000 migrants during a six-day period that ended during the weekend, Breitbart reported.

Agents assigned to the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo, Del Rio, Big Bend, and El Paso sectors apprehended just under 26,000 migrants during a six-day span ending July 9, a source told Breitbart.

The outlet reviewed documents that showed the number of migrants apprehended in the five sectors represented approximately two-thirds of more than 40,000 migrants encountered along the entire U.S.-Mexico border.

Nearly 10,000 of those migrants crossed into Eagle Pass, Texas, alone. During the six-day period, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended nearly 12,000 migrants, Breitbart said.

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday that state law enforcement officials were going to send illegal migrants apprehended in the state back to the southern border.

"On top of building a border wall, on top of deploying military to the border, on top of laying down razor wire, [Thursday] we announced that every illegal immigrant that we encounter we are returning to the border,'" Abbott said on ''The Chris Salcedo Show.''

Almost three quarters — 70% — of the migrants apprehended in Texas were single adults.

Despite the Trump-era health policy Title 42 remaining in effect, the Biden administration only used it to expel about 35% of the encountered migrants. The rest were turned over to nongovernmental organizations that process the migrants' release within the U.S.

Breitbart last week reported that Border Patrol agents working the Rio Grande Valley and Del Rio sectors were feeling overwhelmed by the large groups migrating illegally from Mexico into southern Texas.

According to information obtained from Border Patrol officials and published through Breitbart News, human traffickers, aware that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) didn't have enough manpower to thoroughly vet each unlawful crossing, were using the chaos at the U.S.-Mexico border to funnel large groups of migrants through the sectors.

U.S. border authorities stopped migrants more often on the southern border for a fourth straight month in May, apparently unaffected by expectations that pandemic-era limits on asylum may be lifted.

Migrants were stopped 239,416 times in May, up 2% from April at 235,478, and up 33% from 180,597 in May 2021, CBP said.