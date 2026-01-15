Speaker Johnson: GOP Policies Deliver 'Secure Border'

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., released a statement to Newsmax on Thursday marking what he called one year of a "secure border," crediting Republican-led policies and congressional funding with sharply reducing illegal crossings, increasing deportations, and expanding immigration enforcement nationwide.

According to the release, border crossings are down 93% year over year, and for seven consecutive months (May to November), no illegal migrants were released into the U.S. interior.

The statement also said 2025 marked the first time in 50 years that the United States experienced negative net migration, while fiscal year 2026 recorded the lowest start to any fiscal year on record.

Johnson's office said enforcement efforts have resulted in the removal of more than 622,000 illegal aliens and the self-deportation of 1.9 million others. About 70% of ICE arrests involved criminal illegal aliens charged with or convicted of crimes.

The release also highlighted efforts to locate unaccompanied migrant children, stating that DHS and the Department of Health and Human Services have identified more than 129,000 children who were lost during the Biden administration.

ICE staffing more than doubled over the past year, according to the statement, growing from roughly 10,000 to 22,000 officers and agents. More than 220,000 Americans applied to serve, with over 12,000 officers and agents hired, surpassing initial recruitment goals.

Johnson also pointed to rising threats against ICE officers, citing sharp increases in assaults, vehicle attacks, and death threats, which he attributed to years of "reckless rhetoric and weak enforcement."

The statement emphasized that funding from Republican-backed tax and spending legislation delivered more than $150 billion for border security and deportation efforts, including expanded detention capacity, barrier construction, personnel hiring, and bonuses for law enforcement.

"These results reflect the work of brave ICE agents on the ground, bolstered by the resources Congress delivered," the statement said, adding that enforcement capacity is now sufficient to support at least 1 million removals per year.