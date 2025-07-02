WATCH TV LIVE

Noem: Border Encounters in June Lowest Ever

By    |   Wednesday, 02 July 2025 01:04 PM EDT

Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem on Wednesday wrote on social media that Customs and Border Protection "had the lowest number of nationwide encounters in AMERICAN HISTORY at 25,243" in June.

"This is 12% lower than the previous record, set by President @realDonaldTrump, in February 2025. The numbers don't lie — under President Trump's leadership, @DHSgov and @CBP have shattered records and delivered the most secure border in American history," she wrote in a post on X.

"The world is hearing our message: the border is closed to law breakers. Under President Trump, our Border Patrol agents are empowered to do their job once again, secure our border, and protect the American people."

According to DHS, apprehensions along the southwest border dropped to 6,070, a 15% decline from March 2025.

