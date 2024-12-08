Homan: Blocking Access to Criminal Illegals a Fight 'You Don't Want'

Sanctuary cities seeking to rush through legislation to keep President-elect Donald Trump's deportation force out of jails to evict criminal illegals are ultimately going to make America less safe for no real benefit other than bad politics, according to incoming border czar Tom Homan.

Homan called out Democrat-strangleholds in San Diego and Colorado for vows to stop the Trump administration from removing illegal criminal migrants from jails, because it will ultimately just ramp up the efforts in the community and net other hiding aliens who might not have committed a crime outside of being in the country illegally.

"That's the exact result you don't want," Homan told said in a Sunday morning television interview.

"To let us in the jail is safer for everybody."

Tren de Aragua, MS-13, and "other criminal elements" will be targeted by the Trump administration's mass deportation force "right out of the gate," according to Homan, starting in the jails where there are known criminal migrants held on U.S. taxpayer dime instead of being sent back to their countries of origin.

"Remember a lot of this sanctuary cities, when they book a foreign national in their jail, many of these sanctuary cities don't even ask their nationality in fear that ICE will get their hands on the information," Homan said.

But even then, extracting the imprisoned criminal aliens is the safest way forward versus the alternatives the sanctuary cities and states will be creating, according to Homan.

"For all these sanctuary cities pushing back – you've got San Diego writing legislation; you've got Colorado and other states and other cities saying they're going to prevent us doing what I'm doing – I want to send a clear message: If you let us in the jail, we can arrest the bad guy in the jail," Homan said.

"In the safety and security of the jail, one officer could do that, but when you release a public safety threat back in the community, you put the community at risk. You put my officers at risk. You put the alien at risk."

Opening of the community to a deportation battle with criminal gangs and elements will create more warfare against the law in our communities than necessary, Homan warned.

"Here's what's going to happen: You release that guy in the community, I'm going to send an entire team to go look for the guy in your community," he continued. "And what's going to happen? We'll find that guy. And when we find that guy, there's probably going to be others that are not a priority.

"However, if they're in the country illegally, they'll be arrested, too, because we're not going to tell an immigration officer like this [Biden] administration did, that you're going to turn your back on an illegal immigrant.

"When you're an immigration officer, you have an oath to uphold, so you are forcing us into community in large numbers where other non-priority aliens will be arrested.

"That's the exact result you don't want, so let us in the jail. It's safer for everybody."