COS Survey: Human Trafficking at Border Top Concern

Convention of States Action (COS), in partnership with The Trafalgar Group, released the results of a new national survey on the southern border which found that 35.1% of voters say human trafficking of women and children is their top concern.

In the survey, 26.6% say illegal border crossers or asylum seekers being released into the U.S. before their cases were reviewed was most concerning, and 14.8% say illegal border crossers' ties to international terrorist organizations was most concerning.

The flow of fentanyl and other dangerous drugs was a top concern of 11.8% of survey respondents.

The COS surveys were conducted April 11-14 of over 1,000 likely general election voters. The reported margin of error was 2.9%.

According to the Heritage Foundation, "Human trafficking increased massively in the last fiscal year. Arrests rose 50%; convictions soared by 80%. The vast majority, 72%, of those trafficked in the U.S. are immigrants. Most of them are here illegally."

Many are women and children who are highly vulnerable to being smuggled and eventually trafficked. A study from the Coalition Against Trafficking In Women estimated that 60% of unaccompanied alien children, or UACs, are caught by cartels and exploited through child pornography and drug trafficking."

"Migrant women are raped by cartel members as part of their price for being smuggled across U.S. border, while 60% of unaccompanied alien children are caught by cartels and exploited through child pornography and drug trafficking." said Mark Meckler, president of COS.

"Add to that the 6 million illegal immigrants who have entered the U.S. in the last three years, and you have the definition of a humanitarian crisis. Yet Washington, D.C., refuses to acknowledge this crisis. Now, with the federal government being derelict in its duty, states like Texas are taking the lead to address this crisis and secure our southern border."

Meckler is one of the organizers of the upcoming HOW MANY MORE? Rally taking place Saturday at the Texas State Capitol in Austin.

The rally will include Ted Nugent, Texas Republican Congressman Chip Roy, broadcaster Lara Logan, and victims and experts on the influx of drugs, human trafficking,, and the national security threat posed by drug cartels and international terrorist organizations.