COS Poll: 87% of Voters Fault Feds for Border Crisis

U.S. voters overwhelmingly say the federal government should be responsible for the costs of the crisis at the border, with 87% agreeing, according to a poll released Thursday by the Convention of States Action in partnership with the Trafalgar Group.

Additionally, 68% say they are not confident the federal government is focused on addressing the crisis and/or has a plan to address the widespread drug and trafficking occurring at the U.S./Mexico border.

"Homeland Security refuses to admit there is a crisis on the southern border," said Mark Meckler, president of the Convention of States, "and Americans are watching daily as fentanyl and illegal aliens stream across our border and cartels blatantly engage in human trafficking.

"Folks are desperate for someone to step in and actually do something. Whether it's negligence and incompetence, or political animus, the federal government has failed to execute one of its most essential functions."

He continued: "There's a growing movement in the state of Texas — which these numbers reveal has the backing of the overwhelming majority of Americans — in support of legislation that would empower the Lone Star State to repel this ongoing invasion and fix the problem. Something can be done to address this crisis, and Texas must lead the way."

The poll comes as U.S. intelligence officials are bracing for a massive influx of more than 170,000 migrants at the border if Title 42 ends.

The poll was conducted from April 11-14 with 1,096 likely general election voters participating. The margin of error was 2.9% with a 95% confidence level.