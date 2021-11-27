Vaccine Mandate for Non-Citizen Essential Border Crossings Extended to Jan. 22

The deadline for vaccine mandates for non-U.S. citizens crossing land borders for essential work now have until Jan. 22, according to officials, according to the Associated Press.

The report classified those workers as truckers, government, and emergency response officials who have not previously had to declare their vaccination status when crossing into the country.

While essential workers and U.S. citizens have been allowed back and forth across U.S. land borders without proving they were vaccinated, leisure travelers coming into the United States have had to prove they are vaccinated.

Essential workers, like truck drivers, were not required to be vaccinated because of their economic importance to trade on the North American continent and have been able to traverse the borders since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the article.

Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association spokesman Norita Taylor told the AP that the new mandate will likely drive some of the truckers out of business.

"(This is) how unnecessary government mandates can force experienced owner-operators and independent truckers out of business," she told the AP. "These requirements are another example of how impractical regulations will send safe drivers off the road."

The move to implement the new policy comes as the nation is in the middle of a supply chain crisis and trucker shortage that is causing inventory delivery delays and higher prices on just about everything.

It also comes as Biden administration is fighting in court to implement an Occupational Health and Safety Administration regulation that would force companies with more than 100 employees to ensure its workers are either vaccinated or test negative for COVID-19 once a week.

The OSHA regulation is currently stalled after a federal court issued a stay on its implementation.

Despite the stay, the administration is encouraging companies to proceed in ensuring all employees are vaccinated before Jan. 4, the article said.

According to the story, about 47 million adults remain unvaccinated as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.