Survey: 53 Percent of Voters Say Biden Doing 'Poor Job' of Uniting Country

Fifty-three percent of likely U.S. voters say President Joe Biden is doing a ''poor job'' of uniting the country, according to a Rasmussen Reports survey released Tuesday.

The report comes as Biden's approval ratings continue to slump in several polls after the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, failure to get Democrats on the same page with his massive spending bill and a surge in illegal border crossings.

The Rasmussen survey asked respondents to rate how Biden has done in terms of uniting the country, with just 30% saying he is doing a ''good'' or ''excellent'' job.

Among Republicans, 79% say he is doing a poor job, compared with 60% of independents. Fifty-two percent of Democrats say he is doing either a good or excellent job of uniting Americans, compared with 45% who say he is doing a poor or fair job.

The poll also found:

Thirty-one percent believe another Trump presidential campaign would make the country more united, while 43% say it would divide America more.

Eighty-one percent of Republicans, 48% of Democrats and 63%of voters not affiliated with either party say America has become more divided since the last election.

Among voters who think the U.S. has become more united since the last election, 87% rate Biden excellent or good in terms of keeping his promise to unite the country.

Biden's infrastructure and social spending bills have stalled in Congress amid infighting in his party. Moderates want the spending bill lower while progressives refuse to agree to passage of an infrastructure bill until the spending bill is agreed upon.

"I want to set one thing straight: These bills are not about left versus right, or moderate versus progressive," Biden said Wednesday in Michigan. "These bills are about competitiveness versus complacency. They're about opportunity versus decay."

"To oppose these investments is to create a rising America," he continued. "To oppose these investments is to be complicit in America's decline."

The survey of 1,000 likely U.S. voters was conducted Oct. 3 and 4 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is plus or 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.