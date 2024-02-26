Border Agents Upset Mayorkas Impeachment May Be Scuttled

Border Patrol agents — frustrated by the border situation — are reportedly concerned the Senate will undermine the impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

After the Feb. 13 House impeachment vote, five federal law enforcement agents said they worry Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., will scuttle Mayorkas' trial before it can begin, The Washington Examiner reported.

"I want to see our government take action!!" a California agent wrote in a text message to the outlet about the impeachment effort. "It took them long enough."

A second agent in California said Mayorkas has to be accountable for the crisis escalation during his three years on the job, the outlet reported.

"Yes, I would like to see a trial," that agent, a 20-year veteran, told the Examiner. "There are no consequences for smugglers right now. We have so many [people who fail to yield to agents] and smugglers loading [vehicles with illegal immigrants] right on the border."

"Smuggling is at the highest. They know we won't prosecute them," that agent added. "He let it get out of control, he is responsible as head of this agency."

According to the Examiner, more than 8 million non-U.S. citizens have been encountered at the border since Mayorkas took office, with the large majority of immigrants entering the country illegally. The outlet noted asylum seekers are not required to be released into the United States, yet millions have been.

A third agent told the Examiner the House vote to impeach Mayorkas was "amazing," but that he's not optimistic about the final outcome.

"I want to see him GONE!" the Texas agent wrote in a text, the outlet reported. "Realistically speaking, nothing will happen."

A fourth agent, stationed at the Border Patrol's Washington headquarters, said agents are frustrated Mayorkas could escape conviction.

"For the most part everyone I've spoken to is content that it's happened," the senior Border Patrol official told the outlet. "It's big, but we're worried that the position will be filled with someone equal or worse than him."

A fifth Border Patrol agent said he was doubtful a trial, even a conviction, would have a significant impact on the department's roughly 19,000 Border Patrol agents nationwide.

"It won't change a thing. All the work the Border Patrol has done over the years has essentially been for nothing," that agent told the outlet. "The morale and motivation to go out and work groups has been destroyed and will take a generation of agents before it will ever begin to return."

The Department of Homeland Security did not respond to the outlet's request for comment.