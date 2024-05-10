Record Number of Migrant Arrests at Northern Border Sector

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested nearly 500 migrants in one sector along the Canadian border, a one-week total that eclipsed all of Fiscal Year 2021.

Agents arrested 492 illegals in the Swanton Sector, an expanse that covers eastern New York, Vermont and New Hampshire from April 29-May 4, Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia announced in a post to X on Wednesday.

That's one week after border agents arrested 220 illegal migrants in Swanton, which set a record for a single week for the sector, Garcia posted then.

Agents arrested nearly 1,500 migrants in Swanton in April, more than doubling the 676 in April 2023, according to Breitbart, citing unofficial Border Patrol statistics. Year-to-date arrests total more than 6,600 at Swanton, up nearly 100% year over year, according to Breitbart.

There were 10,021 arrests across every sector at the northern border in fiscal year 2023.

Reps. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., and Ryan Zinke, R-Mt., co-chairs of the Northern Border Security Caucus, sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in late March documenting their "serious concern" over the "unprecedented surge" along the Canadian Border.

"In FY 2024 alone, Border Patrol agents are on track to apprehend a record number of illegal immigrants at the northern border," they wrote. "These statistics are yet another example of how the Biden administration is downplaying the serious nature of this orchestrated border crisis. Every state has now become a border state under your leadership — or lack thereof."