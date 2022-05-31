×
Tags: borde | patrol agent | texas | school shooting

Border Patrol Agent Rushed to Uvalde School to Save Family

Robb Elementary School
An aerial view of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 31 May 2022 11:18 AM

Off-duty Border Patrol agent Jacob Albarado said that he dashed to the unfolding massacre at the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school to save his wife and daughter.

Albarado received a text from his wife, a fourth-grade teacher at Robb Elementary School, that said, "There's an active shooter. Help. I love you."

Albarado told the NBC "Today" show that he frantically raced to the school in an effort to save his wife, his second-grade daughter, and others in his community.

He said the scene outside the Texas school was chaotic. "Everyone was trying to get to the school, people were trying to get everything situated, I was just trying to get toward my wife's room and my daughter's room."

Albarado said that local law enforcement and community members recognized him, and he was given access to assist children climb through broken windows to escape the shooter.

"The police were breaking out the windows from the outside, and the kids were jumping out through the window," Albarado said. "As I was coming in I could just see kids coming out the windows and kids coming my way, so I was just helping all the kids out."

Albarado said he knew many of the children escaping from the school as he sometimes informally coaches little-league baseball. He said he tried to calm them down as some cried and panicked, The Hill reported.

