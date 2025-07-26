Bongino: 'Shocked' Over Ongoing Investigations

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino on Saturday said ongoing investigations covering public corruption and the weaponization of government have “shocked me down to my core.”

Bongino began his post saying, “During my tenure here as the Deputy Director of the FBI, I have repeatedly relayed to you that things are happening that might not be immediately visible, but they are happening.”

He said he and FBI Director Kash Patel are “committed to stamping out public corruption and the political weaponization of both law enforcement and intelligence operations. It is a priority for us.”

“But what I have learned in the course of our properly predicated and necessary investigations into these aforementioned matters,” he said, “has shocked me down to my core. We cannot run a Republic like this. I’ll never be the same after learning what I’ve learned.”

Revelations this week from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard might be a starting point for what Bongino is referencing, as Gabbard claimed that former President Barack Obama and top intelligence leaders of his administration engaged in a "treasonous conspiracy" to undermine President Donald Trump's first term.

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday ordered a strike force-level investigation into the evidence released by Gabbard, which includes reviewing potential legal actions.

Bongino seemed to point to new department actions in his closing comments. “We are going to conduct these righteous and proper investigations by the book and in accordance with the law. We are going to get the answers WE ALL DESERVE.”

He predicted only one outcome. “As with any investigation, I cannot predict where it will land, but I can promise you an honest and dignified effort at truth. Not “my truth,” or “your truth,” but THE TRUTH.”

Republican Senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and John Cornyn of Texas called on AG Bondi to appoint a special counsel to work independently of the Department of Justice to lead the related investigations.

An Obama spokesman on Tuesday released a statement claiming it was “outrageous” that anyone would accuse the former President of treason.







