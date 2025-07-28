Gaetz: Trump's DOJ Swings Wrecking Ball at Crony Elites Robbing U.S.

Don’t Believe the Media. President Donald Trump’s DOJ Is Uncovering All

In case you missed the memo, U.S. Atty. Gen. Pam Bondi is working to have a grand jury release transcripts surrounding Jeffrey Epstein.

While this is a win, the real story is far broader than this.

Over the last six months, Trump’s U.S. Dept. of Justice (DOJ) has been swinging a wrecking ball at the crony elites who routinely cheat and fleece the American people.

Case in point: This month, the DOJ just stepped into a federal case accusing Big Tech and Big Media of colluding to censor an array of conservatives, including a news outlet founded by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Members of the so-called "Trusted News Initiative" allegedly agreed to suppress supposed fake news on issues such as alternative views about vaccine mandates and the 2020 election.

Additionally, they then supposedly shadow banned and de-platformed accounts not toeing the line of what they considered to be conventional wisdom.

They weren’t protecting us from misinformation.

They were protecting their own wallets and left wing global view.

But while censorship has become their business model, Trump's DOJ is fighting back.

Earlier this year, Trump’s Justice Department also won a landmark antitrust case against Google. A federal judge ruled that Google broke the law by monopolizing digital ads.

And the Trump FTC, led by Chair Andrew Ferguson, is now backing bold remedies that could dismantle Google’s ad empire for good.

Trump’s DOJ isn’t focused on protecting big business like so many past administrations.

Translation?

It’s not afraid to go after the monopolies that hurt real people.

Pam Bondi, Asst. U.S. Atty. Gen. Gail Slater, and U.S. Dep. Asst. Atty. Roger Alford are enforcing the law with one goal: to stop the well-connected from crushing the rest of us.

It’s working.

Look at Live-Nation-Ticketmaster.

For years, they’ve run the concert industry like a cartel and has been accused of controlling ticket prices, venues, and everything in between.

It’s why you pay $500 to see your favorite artist and get slammed with "junk fees" at checkout. The DOJ already has a pending antitrust lawsuit against the ticketing giant for this very reason.

Now, this monopoly is pushing a plan for the government to cap resale ticket prices.

It sounds like reform, but it’s just a convenient way for the company to deflect from its DOJ lawsuit, exorbitant corporate fees, and pivot the conversation away from the resale bots that proliferate its platform.

Far from helping fans, Ticketmaster’s rent-seeking proposal would only help Ticketmaster kill off resale competitors so it can jack up fees and rig the deck against consumers even more.

It’s more monopolistic smoke and mirrors.

Thankfully, Trump signed an executive order to end the whole racket once and for all.

His DOJ and FTC just got done gathering public comments on how to fix the ticketing industry with plans to roll out a real fix by this fall.

This is what happens when you put the American people back at the center of government instead of lobbyists, Silicon Valley billionaires, and media gatekeepers.

While the media spins, Trump’s DOJ is taking a blowtorch to just about every crony actor out there today.

This is what America First law enforcement looks like.

It’s about fighting for the forgotten men and women — those without K Street lobbyists or the ability to donate thousands to powerful politicians.

Under Trump, they finally have a DOJ on their side. That will remain true for the next three years regardless of whether the media is willing to admit it.

Matt Gaetz is a former Member of Congress from Florida and a former Attorney General nominee for President Donald J. Trump.