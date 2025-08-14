Bondi: CBP Sandwich Thrower Is DOJ Employee

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said Thursday that the man charged with felony assault for throwing a Subway sandwich at a federal agent earlier this week in Washington, D.C., was a Department of Justice employee.

“If you touch any law enforcement officer, we will come after you,” Bondi wrote on X Thursday morning. “I just learned that this defendant worked at the Department of Justice — NO LONGER. Not only is he FIRED, he has been charged with a felony.”

“This is an example of the Deep State we have been up against for seven months as we work to refocus DOJ,” she said. “You will NOT work in this administration while disrespecting our government and law enforcement.”

Sean Charles Dunn, 37, was arrested and charged with assault in an incident that went viral after being caught on video and posted to social media.

Dunn could be seen shouting expletives inches from the face of a federal agent in video posted on Instagram by “bigap4l.” According to the criminal complaint, he shouted, “F*** you! You f***ing fascists! Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city!”

In the footage, Dunn then throws a “sub-style sandwich” at Customs and Border Protection agent Gregory Lairmore, hitting him in the chest, before attempting to flee on foot. He was quickly chased down by several agents and arrested.

According to the complaint, Dunn confessed to a D.C. police officer, saying, “I did it. I threw a sandwich.”

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro, who announced the case against Dunn on Wednesday, said he “thought it was funny.”

“Well, he doesn’t think it’s funny today because we charged him with a felony – assault on a police officer,” she said in a video posted on X. “And we’re going to back the police to the hilt,” Pirro said. “So there, stick your Subway sandwich somewhere else!”

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump announced he was placing Washington, D.C.’s, police department under federal control and ordering the National Guard to deploy to the nation’s capital to combat what he has described as rampant lawlessness.