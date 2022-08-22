×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bomb threats | west virginia | explosion | crime

Bomb Squad Neutralizes Explosive Device in West Virginia

bomb threat illustration
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 22 August 2022 04:38 PM EDT

West Virginia police safely evacuated the historic Elizabeth Kee Federal Building before detonating an explosive device on Monday, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported.

Two more devices, one inside the nearby Westminster Presbyterian Church building and the other in a suspect’s home, forced evacuations in the small city of Bluefield as authorities probed.

The courthouse bomb is the only one confirmed to have been detonated, with a detonation team reportedly entering the building at about 10:30 a.m. More than an hour later, police could be heard shouting "fire in the hole" before a loud explosion was detected.

Before heading to the second bomb site at the neighboring church, police assured local news that they performed a controlled detonation on the courthouse device using a robot.

According to the New York Post, authorities have since confirmed that at least one suspect was arrested for the incident, with the suspect's home being the next location police intended to search for a third bomb.

Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow confirmed to local news that the investigation is still ongoing and did not disclose any motives or suspected motives of the suspect.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
West Virginia police safely evacuated the historic Elizabeth Kee Federal Building before detonating an explosive device on Monday, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported.
bomb threats, west virginia, explosion, crime
188
2022-38-22
Monday, 22 August 2022 04:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved