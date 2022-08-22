Bomb Squad Neutralizes Explosive Device in West Virginia

West Virginia police safely evacuated the historic Elizabeth Kee Federal Building before detonating an explosive device on Monday, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported.

Two more devices, one inside the nearby Westminster Presbyterian Church building and the other in a suspect’s home, forced evacuations in the small city of Bluefield as authorities probed.

The courthouse bomb is the only one confirmed to have been detonated, with a detonation team reportedly entering the building at about 10:30 a.m. More than an hour later, police could be heard shouting "fire in the hole" before a loud explosion was detected.

Before heading to the second bomb site at the neighboring church, police assured local news that they performed a controlled detonation on the courthouse device using a robot.

According to the New York Post, authorities have since confirmed that at least one suspect was arrested for the incident, with the suspect's home being the next location police intended to search for a third bomb.

Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow confirmed to local news that the investigation is still ongoing and did not disclose any motives or suspected motives of the suspect.