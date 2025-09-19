Reports: Bomb Threat at RFK Jr.'s Georgetown Home

Authorities are responding to a bomb threat at the Washington, D.C. residence of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in Georgetown on Friday.

Police K-9 units have been deployed, and the home and surrounding areas are being searched and cleared.

Officials say that, as of now, no explosive device has been found. The scene remains active while the investigation continues.

Further details — including who made the threat or whether it was deemed credible — have not yet been released.

Kennedy has faced bipartisan backlash in recent weeks after sweeping changes at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Kennedy removed the entire vaccine advisory panel and installed new members who voted to drop the combined MMRV shot for young children and to scale back universal COVID-19 and hepatitis B vaccine recommendations.

Former CDC Director Susan Monarez testified she was fired for resisting political pressure to “rubber-stamp” Kennedy’s agenda. Public-health experts warn the moves could erode confidence in childhood immunizations and fuel outbreaks.

Kennedy insists the shake-up targets conflicts of interest and restores public trust.