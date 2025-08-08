WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bomb threat | democrats | texas | redistricting

Second Bomb Threat Called in to Hotel Housing Texas Dems

By    |   Friday, 08 August 2025 04:31 PM EDT

A bomb threat was reported at the Q-Center Hotel and Convention Complex in St. Charles, Illinois on Friday morning, the second such incident to occur in the past week where Texas Democrats are staying.

The St. Charles Police Department confirmed that at 8:32 a.m. on Friday morning, units responded to a potential bomb threat at the hotel complex. All 70 hotel guests were reported safe and no explosive devices were found. The threat came only two days after another bomb threat was reported Wednesday at the same location.

This incident has raised significant concerns about the safety and security of the lawmakers who had traveled to Illinois to avoid voting on a controversial bill in Texas. In an effort to prevent the Republican-led Texas state legislature from redrawing congressional maps, more than 50 Democrat representatives left the state Monday to prevent an official vote from taking place. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Tuesday he is prepared to seek a court ruling to label those Texas House Democrats who have fled the state absent and declare their seats vacant.

Senator John Cornyn, who is being challenged by Paxton in the Republican primary for his Senate seat, sent a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel on Tuesday urging the agency to take "any appropriate steps" to help law enforcement find or arrest the lawmakers who left the state to deny the state House quorum and prevent it from being able to conduct business.

Texas Democrats have vowed to keep fighting in the face of the Republican threats. Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer, D-San Antonio, told the Texas Tribune on Friday he and his colleagues are doing their job. "It takes an act of defiance like this to wake up the country and let them know that our democracy is being stolen right in front of our eyes," he said adding, "If we're going to be the spark that lights that fire, then we're doing our jobs."

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A bomb threat was reported at the Q-Center Hotel and Convention Complex in St. Charles, Illinois on Friday morning, the second such incident to occur in the past week where Texas Democrats are staying.
bomb threat, democrats, texas, redistricting
324
2025-31-08
Friday, 08 August 2025 04:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved