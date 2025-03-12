WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: bolton | saudi arabia | ukraine | russia | ceasefire

Bolton: Ukraine Ceasefire Deal Bittersweet

By    |   Wednesday, 12 March 2025 08:21 PM EDT

Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton expressed ambivalence on Wednesday after the State Department announced Tuesday it had negotiated terms for a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine along with intelligence support from the United States.

"I don't think, frankly, a ceasefire is in Ukraine's interest," Bolton told CNN.

"I think Zelenskyy had to agree to the ceasefire in Saudi Arabia because he needed to get U.S. military assistance, intelligence assistance, turned back on. He had to try and repair the damage from the debacle in the Oval Office. So, of course, he agreed to it, and he did get the military assistance turned back on."

On Tuesday, the State Department, alongside Ukraine, released a joint statement announcing plans for a 30-day ceasefire, support from U.S. intelligence, and an agreement to further negotiate on a mineral deal. The statement mentioned that it was now incumbent upon Russia to accept the deal.

In his interview, Bolton added, "Well, I certainly wouldn't trust Russia to negotiate in good faith, and up until now — because Donald Trump has effectively flipped the American position to be supportive of Russia — the Russians have had no incentive to negotiate."

"Now, I think after the meeting in Jeddah yesterday, Putin wants to be careful he doesn't lose what he's got from Trump, so he'll have to think about this pretty carefully."

Newsfront
