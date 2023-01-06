John Bolton Eyes a White House Run

Former national security adviser John Bolton says he will run for the Republican presidential nomination, according to "Good Morning Britain."

"Donald Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton has told us that he will run for US President in a bid to stop his former boss from getting the nomination," the British television show tweeted Friday morning.

In a report introducing a Friday interview with Bolton, the show said: "John Bolton has exclusively told 'Good Morning Britain' he wants to become the next president of the United States."

In the video clip tweeted by the show, Bolton is asked by "Good Morning Britain" what a John Bolton America would look like if he was the commander in chief.

"I would get in to win the nomination," he said. "And I would do it primarily on the basis that we need a much stronger foreign policy. And I think it is important that it is understood, not just in Moscow, but is understood in places like Beijing — that unprovoked aggression against your neighbors is not something the United States and its allies would tolerate."

Commenting on Trump's influence in the Republican Party, Bolton said: "I think Trump support within the party itself is in terminal decline."

Asked what he would say to critics who would point to his inexperience for the job, Bolton added: "Well, I wouldn't run as a vanity candidate ... If I didn't think I could run seriously then I wouldn't get in the race."

Bolton said during a televised interview Sunday he "is prepared to get into the race" for president in 2024 to stop his former boss.

"I think to be a presidential candidate you can't simply say I support the Constitution; you have to say I would oppose people who would undercut it," Bolton told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday. "We used to have a thing in the House of Representatives called the House Un-American Affairs Committee. I think when you challenge the Constitution itself the way Trump himself has done, that is un-American. I'm prepared to get in the race."

Bolton served as one of Trump's national security advisers from 2018-19 before being fired.