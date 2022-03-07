Report: US Officials Unveil Iranian Plot to Assassinate Bolton

U.S. intelligence has uncovered a plot by two Iranians with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard's covert-action Quds Force to assassinate former national security adviser John Bolton, the Washington Examiner reports.

The Biden administration is reportedly resisting publicly indicting the men for fear that the move could derail its drive for a nuclear deal with Iran. This has left the FBI and prosecutors ''frustrated and angry'' with the White House for not issuing any indictments ''and suspect political foot-dragging,'' according to the report.

The U.S. on Monday said it was ''getting closer'' to reaching a nuclear deal with Iran, hours after a meeting in Latvia's capital, Riga, between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

Speaking to reporters in a daily press briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said there are ''important components'' that both sides have yet to agree on.

''It's no secret we have our differences on this, but it's a conversation between allies that have a common goal, which is preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear threshold country, and to stop Iran's ability to spread terror and instability all around the world,'' Lapid said.

Blinken responded that both Israel and the United States are ''united and committed to the proposition that Iran must never obtain a nuclear weapon.''

U.S. officials became aware of the plot to kill Bolton ''earlier this year or late in 2021.''

As a result, Bolton was given a full-time Secret Service detail alongside other FBI ''assets.''

The Department of Justice refused to discuss the report.

"As a matter of Department policy, we do not confirm or deny non-public law enforcement activity,'' a DOJ spokesman told the Examiner. ''In every case, the Department's decision whether to charge would be made based on the facts and law and in accordance with the principles of federal prosecution."

Related Stories: