Senate Republicans Eye Potential Flip in New Hampshire Race

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 25 October 2022 06:35 PM EDT

The National Republican Senatorial Committee is recommitting to the New Hampshire Senate race after recent polling shows GOP candidate Don Bolduc within the margin of error.

An NRSC official told The Hill that the group would make a seven-figure investment in TV advertising for Bolduc in the wake of an Emerson survey showing him within three percentage points of Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, 48% to 45%.

That same poll found Bolduc trailing Hassan by a whopping 11 points last month, 51% to 40%. Meanwhile, another recent survey from InsiderAdvantage shows Bolduc only trailing by one point, 48% to 47%.

"Don Bolduc is running a great race against Maggie Hassan, who's being weighed down by her full-throated support for Joe Biden and his agenda that's hurting New Hampshire families," stated NRSC Chairman Sen. Rick Scott of Florida.

"Our polling, along with recent public polling, shows that this race is in the margin of error and winnable," he continued. "The NRSC is proud to stand with General Bolduc. We're going to win this race so Don Bolduc can bring real leadership back to this Senate seat."

The group's move comes after it initially canceled most involvement in the New Hampshire Senate race earlier in October. An official said the decision was made over the expectation Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's Senate Leadership Fund would help contribute.

However, the SLF announced last week that it would cancel $5.6 million in ad reservations in New Hampshire for Bolduc over fears the race was outside winnable prospects.

"As the cycle comes to a close, we are shifting resources to where they can be most effective to achieve our ultimate goal: winning the majority," SLF President Steven Law told CBS News.

Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

