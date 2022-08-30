Poll: Retired Gen. Don Bolduc Leads GOP NH Senate Primary Race

Retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc is substantially outpacing a pack of Republican rivals in the New Hampshire Senate primary race, a new poll out Tuesday finds.

The University of New Hampshire Survey Center Granite State Poll, published Tuesday, shows Bolduc ahead of his GOP rivals by more than 21 percentage points, with 43% of Republican voters supporting him.

Bolduc's nearest competitor, Chuck Morse, trails with 22%, followed by the rest of the pack with 5% or less each with just two weeks to go in the primary race.

The winner of the September primary will likely take on Democrat incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan, who is being challenged herself by challengers Paul Krautmann and John Riggieri, according to Ballotpedia.

Bolduc spent more than 33 years in the military, commanding troops in Afghanistan, according to his campaign website.

He later served as a Joint Staff member in the Secretary of Defense office, and as the Special Forces Africa Commander before retiring.

According to the university, the poll consisted of 1,993 Granite State Panel members who completed the survey between Aug. 25-29, and it has a margin of error of +/- 2.2 percentage points.

The panel is "part of an eﬀort by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center to investigate new ways of gathering and understanding the opinion of New Hampshire residents. Approximately 7,500 New Hampshire adults have been recruited from randomly selected landline and cell phone numbers to participate in the panel. Panelists are then asked to participate in online surveys sponsored by the UNH Survey Center."

The Democrat incumbent, Hassan, has served in the Senate since 2017, and is a former governor of the state.

Senate races are especially important this election cycle because of the even 50-50 split in the upper chamber that allows Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris to cast the tie-breaking vote, as she recently did for the $700 billion "Inflation Reduction Act."

Republican voters in the poll were almost evenly split between endorsements from current Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and former President Donald Trump, with 36% saying they would vote for who the former president would endorse, and 35% saying they would go with Sununu's endorsement, while 50% said the governor's recommendation would have no effect on their vote, and 45% saying a Trump endorsement would not have an effect on their choice.