WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: boeing

Boeing's St. Louis Union Workers Reject Latest Offer and Will Strike on Monday

Boeing's St. Louis Union Workers Reject Latest Offer and Will Strike on Monday

Sunday, 03 August 2025 02:32 PM EDT

Unionized workers who assemble Boeing's fighter jets in the St. Louis area rejected Boeing's latest offer on Sunday and will strike at midnight on Monday, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union said.

"IAM District 837 members ... deserve a contract that reflects their skill, dedication, and the critical role they play in our nation's defense," the union's Business Representative Tom Boelling said.

Last week, Boeing sent a new contract offer to the union with some minor compensation changes that would benefit senior union members, according to the company. The offer also kept current overtime policies, which Boeing had proposed modifying in the last contract offer.

The union had rejected the previous offer, saying that the offer was insufficient.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

The workers assemble Boeing's fighter jets and the MQ-25, an aerial refueling drone being developed for the U.S. Navy.

Boeing's defense division is expanding manufacturing facilities in the St. Louis area for the new U.S. Air Force fighter, the F-47, after it won the contract this year.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Unionized workers who assemble Boeing's fighter jets in the St. Louis area rejected Boeing's latest offer on Sunday and will strike at midnight on Monday, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union said."IAM District 837 members ... deserve a...
boeing
183
2025-32-03
Sunday, 03 August 2025 02:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved