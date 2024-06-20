Boeing Shifts Some Engineers to Help Focus on Commercial Planes

Boeing is temporarily shifting some engineers away from its experimental X-66A plane project to help support commercial development programs and speed up deliveries of existing jets, the planemaker said on Thursday.

The X-66A project is an experimental plane being co-developed by NASA and Boeing that is focused on helping the U.S. achieve its goal of net-zero aviation greenhouse gas emissions.

"It is critically important that we meet our commitment to customers on 737-7, 737-10, 777-9 and 777-8F and on airplane deliveries," Boeing told Reuters in an emailed statement.

Boeing is trying to ramp up jet production and meet delivery schedules as it navigates safety concerns after it came under scrutiny following a mid-air incident involving an Alaska Airlines-operated MAX 9 jet.

With the X-66A jet, NASA and Boeing aim to develop a new generation of more sustainable single-aisle aircraft. The jet will feature extra-long, thin wings stabilized by diagonal struts, known as a "transonic truss-braced wing" concept.

Boeing said it had discussed the plan with NASA and the U.S. space agency offered additional personnel to help maintain progress on the X-66. (Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai and Shilpi Majumdar)