WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: boeing

Boeing Shifts Some Engineers to Help Focus on Commercial Planes

Thursday, 20 June 2024 06:10 PM EDT

Boeing is temporarily shifting some engineers away from its experimental X-66A plane project to help support commercial development programs and speed up deliveries of existing jets, the planemaker said on Thursday.

The X-66A project is an experimental plane being co-developed by NASA and Boeing that is focused on helping the U.S. achieve its goal of net-zero aviation greenhouse gas emissions.

"It is critically important that we meet our commitment to customers on 737-7, 737-10, 777-9 and 777-8F and on airplane deliveries," Boeing told Reuters in an emailed statement.

Boeing is trying to ramp up jet production and meet delivery schedules as it navigates safety concerns after it came under scrutiny following a mid-air incident involving an Alaska Airlines-operated MAX 9 jet.

With the X-66A jet, NASA and Boeing aim to develop a new generation of more sustainable single-aisle aircraft. The jet will feature extra-long, thin wings stabilized by diagonal struts, known as a "transonic truss-braced wing" concept.

Boeing said it had discussed the plan with NASA and the U.S. space agency offered additional personnel to help maintain progress on the X-66. (Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai and Shilpi Majumdar)

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Boeing is temporarily shifting some engineers away from its experimental X-66A plane project to help support commercial development programs and speed up deliveries of existing jets, the...
boeing
194
2024-10-20
Thursday, 20 June 2024 06:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved