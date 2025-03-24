WATCH TV LIVE

Boeing Looking for New Deal Following Deadly Crashes

By    |   Monday, 24 March 2025 07:01 PM EDT

Boeing is reportedly looking to get a new and more lenient deal with government prosecutors following an earlier plea agreement covering deadly crashes in 2018 and 2019.

The Wall Street Journal reported Boeing attempt to potentially get a less restrictive deal. Boeing has not verified the move. Boeing had agreed last year to pay a fine amounting to $243 million, and to boost regulatory compliance by spending another $455 million, according to the Journal.

The plea agreement reached last year was rejected by a federal judge. The Journal reported the aircraft manufacturer is not attempting to get out of the compliance and regulation spending increase.

One element of apparent contention is the agreement to have someone outside of the company appointed to monitor its compliance with all the agreement provisions which the company wants to avoid.

It's not known how Boeing being awarded rights to build a next generation F-47 jet fighter for the U.S. military may enter into the picture, it at all.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


