FBI Arrests Florida Man for Making Threats Against Rep. Boebert

The FBI has arrested a Florida man for making death threats against Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.

Matthew Comiskey was indicted on five counts of making an interstate threat toward Boebert via Twitter.

Seamus Hughes, Deputy Director of the Program on Extremism at George Washington University, first reported the news.

A grand jury charges that Comiskey threatened Boebert on five different occasions via Twitter dating back to Aug. 31, 2021.

One tweet said: "If I ever saw Lauren I'd be glad to take her out and go to prison. Would be job well done."

Rep. Boebert told Newsmax: "I'm thankful for the professional and effective work of the Capitol Police and the FBI. The hateful and dangerous lies by Fake News outlets like Business Insider and the HuffPost encourage these sick people to make such threats against me and my family. These threats will not deter me from my work to effectively represent the 3rd District of Colorado and secure the rights of the American people."

It is not clear what Comiskey was upset about, although in one tweet he said Boebert shouldn't come to Florida since "us libs have big guns here and we stand our ground."

Boebert is a gun rights advocate who has showed up to work armed. The congresswoman on Thursday said she didn't support greater gun control laws after the Texas school shooting, but did back increased security in schools.

"I want our schools secured. I want their children protected, and I want teachers that can protect themselves and their students. And do you know what? We can achieve this without trying to disarm law-abiding citizens," she said.

"For me, this is my equalizer. I need a way to protect myself and my children. And my firearm is my equalizer, my tool to do that."