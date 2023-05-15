Boebert Proposes Bill Repealing New Gun Laws

Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert of Colorado introduced legislation Monday to repeal bipartisan gun control measures passed last year, a press release confirmed.

The Shall Not Be Infringed Act would overturn laws strongly supported by President Joe Biden, including the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act, and two appropriations bills.

That means, if passed, enhanced background checks for those aged 18 and 21 get reversed; incentives to pass nationwide red flag laws are removed; and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives loses its 14.1% budget increase.

"No amount of gun control will ever eliminate evil in our society, and unsurprisingly, the data has shown time and again that gun control does not decrease gun violence," Boebert argued. "Just look at Chicago or New York."

"It is ironic that the same people who are calling to defund the police also want to leave everyday Americans defenseless," she continued. "I will always stand against this nonsense and stand for law-abiding Americans and the Constitution."

Other House Republican sponsors of the bill include Byron Donalds of Florida, Warren Davidson of Ohio, Eric Burlison of Missouri, as well as Andy Ogles and Diana Harshbarger of Tennessee.

The gun control measures passed last year by Biden came after a string of mass shootings, including one at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which left 21 dead and 18 others injured.

"Today, we say more than 'enough.' We say more than 'enough.' It's time. When it seems impossible to get anything done in Washington, we are doing something consequential," Biden said while signing gun control legislation last year.