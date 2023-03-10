Rep. Boebert Says She'll Be a Grandmother at 36

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., 36, says she will be a grandmother in April when her 17-year-old son's girlfriend gives birth to a son.

"I'm going to tell you all for the first time in a public setting, that not only am I a mom of four boys, but come April, I will be a gigi to a brand-new grandson," Boebert said Wednesday during a Conservative Political Action Conference Women's Breakfast event in Maryland.

Boebert added that she and her husband Jayson Boebert "are so excited to welcome this new life into our family" as she described her response to the news of her son becoming a father.

"Now, any of you who have young children who are giving life, there are some questions that pop, there's some fear that arises," Lauren Boebert said.

"When I approached him and told him, 'Tyler, I'm going to be a 36-year-old grandmother,' he said, 'Well, didn't you make Granny a 36-year-old granny?'"

"I said, 'Yes, I did.'

"He said, 'Well, then it's hereditary,'" she recalled as the crowd laughed.

"'Nice try, buddy,'" she added.

Boebert, a staunch abortion opponent, praised values of "rural conservative communities" and said they "value life."

"Teen moms' rates are higher in rural conservative areas because they understand the preciousness of a life that it's about to be born," she said.

Boebert confirmed the news to reporters on Friday and said she and her husband plan to support the young couple.

"It's something Jayson and I did not have — family that could step in and help us. ... We want them to have everything possible for the baby and for themselves," Lauren Boebert said.

"I am just very proud of both of them for being responsible for their situation. This is a huge responsibility they are taking on. They made the right choice. Nothing was forced on them. This is a decision they made on their own."