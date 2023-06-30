Report: Hunter Associate Willing but Didn't Testify

Tony Bobulinski, former business partner of Hunter Biden and James Biden, Joe Biden's brother, was open to testifying before a Delaware grand jury investigating Hunter Biden, but was never asked, CBS News reported.

CBS News reported that Bobulinski worked directly with President Joe Biden's son and brother on a 2017 China energy deal. CBS attributed the information to two sources.

According the CBS News, Bobulinski's attorney reached out to the office of Delaware U.S. attorney David Weiss about testifying. The sources said Weiss never returned the calls.

Bobulinski, who attended a 2020 debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump as Trump's guest, had claimed that Joe Biden was lying about his connection to his family's lucrative business dealings within China and ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

"That's a blatant lie," Bobulinski told Fox News in October 2020.

"In that debate, he made a specific statement around questions around this from the president," Bobulinski said. "And I'll be honest with you, I almost stood up and screamed 'liar' and walked out because I was shocked that after four days or five days that they prep for this, that the Biden family is taking that position to the world."

Among the most explosive claims from the interview was that Joe Biden's brother, Jim Biden, responded to Bobulinski, who asked how a former vice president would justify doing business with the CCP.

"Jim Biden said 'plausibly deniability,'" Bobulinski said.

CBS reported Bobulinski, at a press conference before the debate, said he met with Joe Biden in May 2017 as part of talks over a potential business deal with a Chinese Energy firm.

"I've heard Joe Biden say that he's never discussed business with Hunter. That is false," Bobulinski told reporters.

Bobulinski's claims have sparked new interest among GOP congressional investigators after IRS whistleblower Gary Shapely had testified that information that could have led to Joe Biden was ignored in the late summer and fall of 2020.

Hunter Biden's legal team did not respond to a request from CBS News for a comment.