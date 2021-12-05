Bob Dole's Death Spurs Robust, Bipartisan Response on Twitter

The death of World War II veteran and one-time Republican nominee for president Bob Dole, 98, spurred a heartfelt response from all corners of politics.
President Joe Biden tweeted:
"Bob Dole was a man to be admired by Americans. He had an unerring sense of integrity and honor. May God bless him, and may our nation draw upon his legacy of decency, dignity, good humor, and patriotism for all time."
Senate Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., tweeted:
"Senator Bob Dole dedicated himself to the American experiment and its deepest ideals. Today, we should reflect on service to one another and commit to following the example he set for America. Judy and I join the nation in mourning the passing of an extraordinary American life."
Former Vice President Mike Pence tweeted:
"Sen. Bob Dole was a truly great man who lived an extraordinary life of service to America and he will be deeply missed by all of us who had the privilege to know him. His courageous service in World War II, his heroic recovery, his service in the House and in the Senate where he served as majority leader and his service on two national tickets, including as Republican nominee for President in 1996 were all driven by a love of country and patriotism synonymous with the Greatest Generation."
Fellow Kansasan and former Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted:
"Sen. Bob Dole is a Kansas war hero who believed in America’s exceptionalism with his whole heart. He devoted his life to serving Kansas & America — in and out of uniform. Our family's hearts are broken. Please join us in praying for Elizabeth & the Dole family."
South Dakota GOP Gov. Kristi Noem tweeted:
"Sen. Bob Dole exemplified statesmanship. He was a great American and a dedicated patriot. He will be missed."
Former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted:
"He was a giant in the Republican Party, a great American veteran, and a man of dignity and character. Sending prayers for his family and giving thanks for his admirable service to our country."
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., tweeted:
"Bob Dole served his country with courage on the battlefield, and with dignity in the Senate. Jane and I send our condolences to his family."
Dole's fellow former GOP presidential pick Mitt Romney tweeted:
"When I think of the greatest generation, I think of Sen. Bob Dole — a man who dedicated his life to serving our country."
Cindy McCain, widow of late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., tweeted:
"Rest In Peace Bob Dole. You are the last of the lions of the Senate."
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, tweeted:
"Barbara & I are sad to hear of passing of war hero/Senate Majority Ldr /presidential nominee Bob Dole He was a dedicated public servant + kind + funny + hard worker + a true patriot We send our love to Elizabeth & his family.""
Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin tweeted:
"Bob Dole loved our Nation and committed his life to public service. Suzanne and I offer Elizabeth and Robin our prayers and support in this time of grieving. God bless Bob Dole."
Former Arkansas GOP Gov. Mike Huckabee tweeted:
"I loved Sen. Bob Dole. One of the most decent, honorable, & patriotic men I've ever known. He came to AR to campaign for me when I was a nobody. Class act all the way. I proudly served on his steering cmte when he ran for President in 1996. He truly served his country w/ honor!"
Former Trump White House senior adviser Stephen Miller tweeted:
"Sen. Bob Dole is a national hero, a national treasure and patriotism personified. His gallantry, grit and grace reminded us all of what was great about the greatest generation. We take solace in knowing that his righteous soul is now in the eternal embrace of our Almighty God."
Georgia GOP primary Senate candidate Herschel Walker tweeted:
"Julie and I are so sad to hear of the passing of Senator Bob Dole. He was a great statesman who loved our country and made America proud. We are praying for comfort for his family and friends who will miss him dearly!"
Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted:
"Cecilia & I are saddened to hear of the passing of Bob Dole. Senator Dole was a WWII hero, a stalwart of the Republican Party, & above all a great man. We send our prayers to the Dole family at this time. Flags will be flown at half-staff in his honor. May he rest in peace."
New York GOP gubernatorial candidate and Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., tweeted:
"From nearly losing his life in WWII to almost 4 decades in public office, Bob Dole's life was defined by commitment and service to fellow Americans, especially disabled Americans. May he Rest In Peace and his legacy of patriotism, sacrifice and courage live on for generations.""
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, tweeted:
"Sen. Bob Dole defined the term 'The Greatest Generation.' It is with affection, respect, and a heavy heart that I join men and women throughout our nation in saluting a true hero."
Former President Barack Obama tweeted:
"Sen. Bob Dole was a war hero, a political leader, and a statesman — with a career and demeanor harkening back to a day when members of the Greatest Generation abided by a certain code, putting country over party. Our thoughts are with Elizabeth and the Dole family."
Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison tweeted:
"Sending heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family of Senator Bob Dole. We honor his service and dedication to the nation. May he Rest In Peace."
