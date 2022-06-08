Woodward Plans Audio Book of Never-Before-Heard Trump Interviews

Bob Woodward plans to publish an audio book of interviews with former President Donald Trump, the journalist told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Wednesday.

Woodward said that he is currently going through interviews with Trump that had never been published and that Simon and Schuster is going to put out an audio book "of nine hours of Trump that we have never heard before."

Woodward said that the interviews, conducted in 2020 while Trump was president, are "an amazing portrait of a man." He stressed that "you see who this man is, what he cares about, the self-focus, the absence of being concerned about the people out there."

His comments came just one day before the House select committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol holds its first public hearing on Thursday evening during primetime television.

Earlier this week, Rep. Jamie Raskin said that the committee has discovered evidence of Trump supporting "a lot more than incitement," with the Maryland Democrat emphasizing that the panel is "gonna be laying out the evidence about all of the actors who were pivotal to what took place on January 6."

In an interview with MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell on Tuesday, Woodward said, "I'm convinced that Trump conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election and prevent [Joe] Biden from taking power legitimately."

He emphasized that the criminal code makes it "very clear if you work to subvert a legitimate function of government, you are committing a crime," adding that "it is perfectly clear" that Trump has done and continues to commit these acts.