John Stamos 'Disappointed' Bob Saget Was Excluded From Tony Awards Tribute

John Stamos said he was disappointed that his late friend Bob Saget was snubbed by the Tony Awards this year.

Prior to the 75th annual Tony Awards ceremony, which was held Sunday night at New York City's Radio City Musical Hall, Stamos took to Twitter to call on fans to "make a noise" after learning about Saget's exclusion from the Tony Awards 2022 in memoriam tribute.

"Disappointed to hear that @bobsaget will be LEFT OUT of the In Memoriam segment tonight @TheTonyawards," wrote Stamos, 58. "Bob was brilliant in The Drowsy Chaperone & Hand to God. Come on @BroadwayLeague and @TheWing! Do the right thing! Bob loved Broadway and I know the community loved him."

He added, "Let's make some noise about this everyone — and send our love and good wishes to the hosts @ArianaDeBose, @JulianneHough and my buddy @DarrenCriss and all the well-deserved nominees."

Saget, who died in January at age 65, made his Broadway debut in 2007 as Man in Chair in "The Drowsy Chaperone," according to People. He went on to play Pastor Greg in "Hand to God" in 2015. Despite this, he was not mentioned during the Tony Awards' tribute to those who have died recently. Stars who were acknowledged included Sidney Poitier, Stephen Sondheim, William Hurt, Peter Scolari, Robert Morse, and Joan Didion. The tributes were introduced by Laurence Fishburne.

"Since the theatrical community last gathered as one to celebrate our art, we have lost great number of cherished friends and colleagues. Many were familiar to generations of theatergoers, theater lovers who were transported by their performances onstage or moved by their voices on cast albums," he said, according to People.

"Others may not have been as well-known beyond the 26 square blocks known as Broadway, but their contributions behind the scenes were equally vital to the American theater," he continued. "We remember some of them now, along with all of our colleagues whose brilliance will forever enlighten future artists and admirers."

Stamos also recently participated in a Netflix tribute to Saget during which he revealed their final conversation.

"I'm going to read my last text from Bob," the "Full House" alum said, according to Page Six. "It said, 'I love you so much. I will say that God gave me the brother that I wanted.'"

Stamos said he responded, "Well, you have a lot of 'God-given brothers,' but I'm first, right?"

Saget replied, "Mayer's an amazing friend, but he's more fair-weather. You are always there, so you're No. 1."