Sen. Menendez Has Signatures to Run as Independent

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., has the requisite number of signatures to run for reelection in November as an independent, NBC News reported Thursday.

Menendez, embroiled in scandal and currently on trial for federal bribery charges in Manhattan, needs 800 signatures by the June 4 deadline to gain ballot access. Menendez is shooting for 10,000 signatures "to show the level of support he still has," according to the report.

June 4 is also primary day for the candidates in both parties who are vying to replace Menendez.

Menendez, 70, pleaded not guilty to charges that he used his influence to aid three businessmen, including by giving favors to the governments of Qatar and Egypt, in exchange for cash, gold bars, and a Mercedes-Benz convertible.

His wife, Nadine Menendez, also was charged but will be tried separately in a trial scheduled for July. Menendez is on trial with two of the businessmen in Manhattan federal court while a third pleaded guilty and agreed to testify against the other defendants.

Running as an independent also allows Menendez to keep fundraising in an effort to cover his legal bills, which have hit $2 million, according to NBC News.

Menendez is waiting for June 4 to file to not be a distraction to his son, Rep. Robert Menendez Jr., who faces a competitive primary that day in his reelection bid in the 8th Congressional District, NBC News reported.