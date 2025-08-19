WATCH TV LIVE

Wash. Gov Hits Back After Bondi Threatens Charges

Tuesday, 19 August 2025 08:46 PM EDT

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson said his state will not be bullied after Attorney General Pam Bondi threatened criminal charges against him regarding the state's sanctuary policies, The Center Square reported.

Ferguson and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, both Democrats, received letters from Bondi charging that the state's and city's sanctuary policies violate federal immigration laws. In the latter, Bondi demands that Ferguson and others submit a response confirming their commitment to comply with federal law, The Center Square said.

Anyone operating "under the color" of law who obstructs federal immigration enforcement could face criminal charges, Bondi wrote.

"That is breathtaking," Ferguson said at a press conference. "Washington state will not be bullied or intimidated by threats and legally baseless accusations.

"By threatening criminal prosecutions of state officials, this letter embarrasses and disgraces the Office of the U.S. Attorney General."

Ferguson said he believes Bondi's letter references the Keep Washington Working Act, which limits cooperation between state and local agencies in the Evergreen State.

"Given that history, I can assure you I am prepared to defend Washington from any litigation the Trump administration wishes to pursue ... we will defeat them," Ferguson said.

State Rep. Jim Walsh, a Republican, said Ferguson is putting state government at risk to "perpetuate a foolish political fight with the federal government."

"Ferguson has repeatedly used the word 'values' in his several responses to Bondi's letter," Walsh said. "But his 'values' don't outweigh federal policy and longstanding constitutional law. The people of Washington pay the price for Ferguson's choices."

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


