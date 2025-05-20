Dem Wash. Gov. Signs Bill Requiring Permit For Buying Gun

Washington Democrat Gov. Bob Ferguson on Tuesday signed gun control legislation that requires those who want to purchase firearms in the state to pay for a new permit.

The permit system, set to take effect on May 1, 2027, will require those interested in purchasing guns to apply for a five-year permit through the Washington State Patrol. Applicants must pay a fee and have completed a certified firearms safety training program within the past five years, with limited exceptions.

"Gun violence in Washington state breaks apart too many families and kills too many children," Ferguson said, the Washington State Standard reported. "We must put common sense reforms into place that save lives."

The legislation goes beyond the state's existing background checks, which also require proof of completion of a firearm safety course. The state also has a 10-day waiting period after a gun dealer requests a background check before a gun is turned over to the purchaser.

State authorities must approve a new permit as long as the applicant hasn't been barred from having guns, including having an outstanding arrest warrant or being subject to a no-contact order. The state must issue the permit within 30 days, or 60 days if the applicant doesn't have a state ID card. If an applicant feels the state wrongly denied them a permit, they can appeal in court.

"Bob Ferguson and Washington Democrats are creating roadblocks for law-abiding Washingtonians to be able to purchase firearms to defend themselves and their loved ones," said John Commerford, executive director of the National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action, in a statement to Newsmax. "This new law also creates a clearly unconstitutional registry that can and will be abused to target lawful gun owners. Criminals in Washington State win again, while vulnerable citizens will be left defenseless."

States have had to walk a fine line regarding gun restrictions following the Supreme Court's 2022 landmark decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. In a 6-3 decision, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote for the majority that courts can uphold gun restrictions only if there is a "historical tradition of firearm regulation" and cannot impose undue burdens on the right to keep and bear arms for self-defense.

Washington is the 12th state in the nation to enact "permit-to-purchase" laws regarding firearms, according to the Giffords Law Center, a gun control advocacy group. Gun rights groups challenged a 2013 Maryland law that requires a state license for anyone seeking to buy a handgun, but the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 14-2 in August that gun rights advocates were confusing a delay in getting guns that might result from the state license requirement with an infringement of constitutional rights. The Supreme Court in January let that ruling stand when it denied, without comment, to hear the appeal of the circuit court ruling.