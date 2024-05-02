WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: boat fire california captain Boylan sentencing

Captain Gets 4 Years for Criminal Negligence in Fiery Deaths of 34 on Scuba Boat

Captain Gets 4 Years for Criminal Negligence in Fiery Deaths of 34 on Scuba Boat
(AP)

Thursday, 02 May 2024 05:31 PM EDT

A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a scuba dive boat captain to four years in custody and three years supervised release for criminal negligence after 34 people died in a fire aboard the vessel.

The Sept. 2, 2019, blaze was the deadliest maritime disaster in recent U.S. history, and prompted changes to maritime regulations, congressional reform and several ongoing lawsuits.

Captain Jerry Boylan was found guilty of one count of misconduct or neglect of ship officer last year. The charge is a pre-Civil War statute colloquially known as seaman’s manslaughter. It was designed to hold steamboat captains and crew responsible for maritime disasters.

Boylan’s appeal is ongoing. He faced up to 10 years behind bars.

