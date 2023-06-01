Cash Offers for Invite to Dorsey's Twitter Alternative

An anti-Elon Musk movement is emerging, creating buzz for former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's San Francisco startup Bluesky, with some people reportedly paying up to $300 for a code for the invitation-only platform.

Dorsey's Bluesky social media startup is limiting its exclusive invitations. People are begging to be invited to the exclusive Bluesky social media platform that has just 100,000 exclusively invited users, The Wall Street Journal reported.

There are exclusive invite codes being sold on eBay for $300 to $999, but there is a scam movement trying to capitalize on desperate attempts to get in early for the exclusive site.

"We heavily discourage anyone from buying invite codes," Bluesky's Rose Wang told the Journal, noting the company policy for rejecting users who bought their invite code.

A LinkedIn user is offering $250.

"If I could guarantee it wasn't a scam, I would pay up to $250 for it," Arick Jones, 37, of San Diego wrote.

Dorsey is limiting the invitations and it is creating a cash market, according to the report.

"Not to beg, but does anyone in my network happen to have a Bluesky invite they'd be willing to share with me?" Andrew Staub, 37, of New Freedom, Pennsylvania, wrote on LinkedIn, according to the Journal.

"There is definitely that kind of feeling in my head like, 'Hey, I want to be in the club, too.'"

Among the exclusive Bluesky accounts are Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; Chrissy Teigen; and Ford Motor CEO Jim Farley, according to the Journal.

"It has the vibes of old Twitter," Jessica Quiroga, 38, told the Journal. "It's a little more chaotic; there's less structure.

"I'm having a lot of fun with it."