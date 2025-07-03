FDA Upgrades Blueberry Recall for Listeria

The Food and Drug Administration upgraded the severity of a recall initiated in June to the highest possible level for contaminated blueberries.

The FDA raised the recall of 400 boxes to Class I.

The FDA's Class I classification is a "situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death."

Alma Pak International in Georgia initiated the recall of its shipment of organic blueberries to a single customer in North Carolina. The shipment included 12,000 pounds of berries. It is not known if the berries were resold or included in products that were sold after processing.

Listeria is a bacteria that can contaminate many foods, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but it said most people don't react negatively. However, it can be "especially harmful for some people, including pregnant women, newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems," the CDC said.

The latest report from the CDC shows 3 listeria outbreaks under investigation throughout the U.S. This recall is not included. The agency reported a total of 18 outbreaks of food safety concerns underway.

Alma Pak also initiated a voluntary recall of blueberry products in 2019 over concerns of norovirus contamination.

Neither the FDA nor Alma Pak has reported any potential cases of people contracting listeria related to the recall.