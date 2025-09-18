Blue States, NYC Push Back on Trump Admin Vaccine Changes

Seven Democrat-led northeastern states and New York City have formed a coalition to issue vaccine recommendations and coordinate public health efforts to counter the Trump administration's policy shifts.

The Northeast Public Health Collaborative includes Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and New York City.

It is the latest effort by Democrat-led states to counter Trump administration healthcare policies and recommendations, especially with vaccines. Earlier this month, California, Hawaii, Oregon, and Washington formed the West Coast Health Alliance, pledging to share public health information to ensure "residents receive credible information free from political interference."

The northeastern states had been working together since early this year but representatives from state health departments met in Rhode Island last month to work out the specifics, The Hill reported. The collective recommended COVID-19 vaccination for infants and toddlers ages 6 to 23 months, for all adults 19 and older, and for healthy children and adolescents between 2 and 18 if parents choose it.

In late May, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. removed COVID-19 vaccines from the routine recommendation schedule for healthy children and pregnant women. Annual COVID-19 shots are no longer part of routine federal recommendations for healthy younger adults and children. Instead, guidance is focused on people 65 and older or those with risk factors or underlying health conditions.

HHS said the policy shifts do not mean COVID-19 vaccines are unavailable. They remain available for older adults and those with underlying health conditions and can still be accessed by others in some circumstances, though insurance coverage and availability might be more limited.

"We are not going to let Donald Trump or Robert Kennedy take away your ability to make your own health care decisions," Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said Thursday in a statement. "Massachusetts will continue to lead with science and protect access to life-saving vaccines.

"We are taking this action today so the people of Massachusetts know that you will continue to be able to get the vaccines you want and need – no matter what happens at the federal level."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday that "vaccines remain one of the strongest tools we have to safeguard our families and our communities."

"As Washington continues to launch its misguided attacks on science, New York is making it clear that every resident will have access to the COVID vaccine, no exceptions," she said. "By standing with our partners across the Northeast, we are ensuring that New Yorkers have the protection and the information they need to stay safe and healthy."

The West Coast alliance reportedly recommended Wednesday that every resident 6 months and older receive the flu vaccine this fall. It also recommended a COVID-19 vaccine for all children between the ages of 6 months and 2 years, as well as pregnant women. The states also recommended RSV vaccines be given to infants younger than 8 months and adults older than 75. Federal health agencies have not acted to change recommendations with flu vaccines or RSV shots.

The recommendations from both coalitions closely match those made by major medical organizations like the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and the American Academy of Family Physicians, according to The Hill.