WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: blue states | school choice | bill

Blue States Can Opt Out of School Choice Program

By    |   Thursday, 10 July 2025 02:25 PM EDT

A provision in the wide-ranging tax and spending bill passed by congressional Republicans and signed into law by President Donald Trump allows states to opt out of a controversial program aimed at expanding school choice availability across the country.

The legislation that Trump signed last week included the Educational Choice for Children Act, which creates a nationwide school choice program and a tax credit for businesses and individuals who donate to nonprofits that provide scholarships for students looking to avoid attending public schools. 

The final version of the bill passed by the Senate lifts the $5 billion cap on the federal government's spending of the program but allows governors to choose whether their state administers tax credits. This means that many Democrat governors will likely avoid adopting the program, which conservatives had hoped would expand into blue states.

"I will say the House version ended up being better than what passed, and there's still a lot to be done to see if it's improved on down the road," said Robert Enlow, president and CEO of EdChoice, a pro-school choice advocacy organization. "I would phrase it this way — not to be a naysayer, which I'm not — I'm excited about it. So we at EdChoice are excited that more families have more options, except, I would say, Congress took a big swing at school choice and hit a single in this program."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A provision in the wide-ranging tax and spending bill passed by Congressional Republicans and signed into law by President Donald Trump allows states to opt out of a controversial program aimed at expanding school choice availability across the country.
blue states, school choice, bill
230
2025-25-10
Thursday, 10 July 2025 02:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved