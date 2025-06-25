WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: blue origin | jeff bezos | donald trump | spacex | elon musk | government | contracts

Bezos Seeks More Blue Origin Govt Contracts From Trump

Wednesday, 25 June 2025 10:09 PM EDT

Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos spoke to President Donald Trump at least twice this month as he tries to capitalize on a feud between rival SpaceX founder Elon Musk and Trump and bag more government contracts, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The CEO of Blue Origin, Dave Limp, also made a trip to the White House to meet with Trump's chief of staff, the WSJ said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos spoke to President Donald Trump at least twice this month as he tries to capitalize on a feud between rival SpaceX founder Elon Musk and Trump and bag more government contracts, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
blue origin, jeff bezos, donald trump, spacex, elon musk, government, contracts
81
2025-09-25
Wednesday, 25 June 2025 10:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved