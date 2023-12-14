×
Tags: bloomberg poll | trump | biden | swing states

Bloomberg Poll: Trump Tops Biden in All 7 Swing States

By    |   Thursday, 14 December 2023 09:55 AM EST

Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden by 5 points in all seven swing states, including two that are outside the margin of error, according to the latest Bloomberg/Morning Consult poll released Thursday.

Trump leads Biden 47% to 42% in a head-to-head matchup in Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, and North Carolina, with the latter two outside the polling margin of error.

It's the first time Biden has trailed Trump head-to-head in each of the seven swing states, according to the poll.

"When it comes to the issue that voters say will be most important at the ballot box, the economy, Biden continues to lag Trump. Overwhelmingly, voters trust Trump more to handle a wide range of pocketbook issues, including housing, interest rates, inflation and balancing the US budget," read a passage from Bloomberg's poll.

The Trump campaign sent out an email blast trumpeting the results. The Biden campaign dismissed the poll.

"Instead of worrying about polls a year out, our campaign is focused on earning every vote and highlighting the stakes between the extreme MAGA agenda and President Biden's popular agenda that has delivered for young people, and Americans of all ages," Biden campaign spokesman Daniel Wessel said in a statement.

Trump's biggest lead is in North Carolina, where the survey of registered voters shows him leading 49% to 40%. Trump leads Biden 49% to 43% in Georgia. The thinnest margin is in Pennsylvania, with Trump leading 46% to 44%.

The other swing state results:

  • Arizona: Trump 46%, Biden 42%
  • Michigan: Trump 46%, Biden 42%
  • Nevada: Trump 47%, Biden 44%
  • Wisconsin: Trump 45%, Biden 41%

Bloomberg/Morning Consult surveyed 4,935 registered voters Nov. 27 to Dec. 6. The margin of error is plus or minus 1 percentage point across the seven states; 3 percentage points in Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania; 4 percentage points in Michigan, North Carolina, and Wisconsin; and 5 percentage points in Nevada.

Mark Swanson | editorial.swanson@newsmax.com

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Thursday, 14 December 2023 09:55 AM
