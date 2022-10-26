Bloomberg Gives Dems $10M More in Attempt to Stave Off Red Wave

Bloomberg, who helped flip the House in 2018 for the Democrats and ran for president in 2020, is heavily invested this midterm in keeping Democratic control of Congress, La Vorgna said. Bloomberg has now contributed more than $70 million to party candidates and causes this cycle.

Bloomberg's strategy is to spread around his donations to battleground races in order to hold off GOP challengers in close races and has so far sent between $500,000 and $2 million apiece to gubernatorial campaigns in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Colorado, New Mexico and Wisconsin, as well as another $2 million to Democratic secretaries of state.

Pelosi, who has raised hundreds of millions of dollars on her own this cycle, issued a statement thanking Bloomberg for being such "a key resource as Democrats are working to advance job creation, ensure public safety, protect a woman's right to choose, defend Medicare and Social Security, and lower the costs of prescription drugs."

House Majority PAC Executive Director Abby Curran Horrell added in a statement that "with so much at stake right now, including democracy itself, Mayor Bloomberg's support ensures that we can keep pace with extremist Republicans who are spreading lies and misinformation about Democratic candidates and incumbents around the country," The Hill reported.

The most recent indications have been that the GOP has an increasingly good chance of winning back the House.

FiveThirtyEight noted that Republicans are favored to secure control of the chamber over Democrats, 82% to 18%.

And the nonpartisan Cook Political Report altered its prediction for the House toward the GOP on Tuesday, estimating that Republicans will win as many as 25 seats, up from its previous forecast of 10 to 20 seats.